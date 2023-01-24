Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ACI, JOE, ABT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), where a total of 10,632 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 10,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) saw options trading volume of 765 contracts, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 173,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 19,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,800 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACI options, JOE options, or ABT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
