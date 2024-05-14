Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ABG, BOWL, ADM

Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL) options are showing a volume of 6,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 674,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of BOWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,800 underlying shares of BOWL. Below is a chart showing BOWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 23,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,800 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
