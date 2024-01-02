Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ABBV, DG, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total volume of 25,581 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 2,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,900 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 15,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,600 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 95,516 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 7,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:

