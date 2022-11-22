Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: A, XOM, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A), where a total of 5,952 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 595,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 86,458 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 10,173 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

