Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZS, LITE, BLK

July 30, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 7,581 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 758,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 5,091 contracts, representing approximately 509,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,602 contracts, representing approximately 260,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $870 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, LITE options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

