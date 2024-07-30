Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZS, LITE, BLK

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 5,091 contracts, representing approximately 509,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,602 contracts, representing approximately 260,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $870 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:
