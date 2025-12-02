Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZS, AFRM, PSTG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 11,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025 , with 790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 33,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 679,100 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 16,750 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

