Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZS, AFRM, PSTG

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 33,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 679,100 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 16,750 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, AFRM options, or PSTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Highest Yield Preferreds
Institutional Holders of BRAZ
LMNR Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.