Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XYZ, DKNG, MBI

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 87,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 19,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 4,457 contracts, representing approximately 445,700 underlying shares or approximately 96.2% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,400 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, DKNG options, or MBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Entertainment Dividend Stocks
GAT Videos
WYNN YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.