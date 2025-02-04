Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XYZ, DKNG, MBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total volume of 84,671 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025 , with 11,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 87,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 19,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 4,457 contracts, representing approximately 445,700 underlying shares or approximately 96.2% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,400 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

