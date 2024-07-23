Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, DOCN, CRI

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 4,589 contracts, representing approximately 458,900 underlying shares or approximately 41% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) options are showing a volume of 3,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 357,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 884,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,400 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
