News & Insights

Markets
WM

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WM, SBUX, XOM

July 16, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), where a total volume of 7,969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 796,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,800 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 52,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 6,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 79,460 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 12,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WM options, SBUX options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding UFAB
 PJT Insider Buying
 LNN market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WM
SBUX
XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.