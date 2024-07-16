Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WM, SBUX, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), where a total volume of 7,969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 796,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 3,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,800 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 52,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 6,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 79,460 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 12,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WM options, SBUX options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.