Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WM, SBUX, XOM

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 52,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 6,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 79,460 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 12,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
