Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WLY, UTHR, GSAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY), where a total of 1,670 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 167,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of WLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 290,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,100 underlying shares of WLY. Below is a chart showing WLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) saw options trading volume of 3,971 contracts, representing approximately 397,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,100 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT) saw options trading volume of 4,274 contracts, representing approximately 427,400 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,900 underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

