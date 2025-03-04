Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WHR, AZO, EL

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 456 contracts, representing approximately 45,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3300 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 36 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 23,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 4,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,200 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
