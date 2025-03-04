Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WFC, ALB, FDX

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 25,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 12,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WFC options, ALB options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: RSTI Options Chain
NDLS Insider Buying
WRB Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.