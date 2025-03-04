Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WFC, ALB, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 138,881 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.7% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 35,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 25,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 12,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

