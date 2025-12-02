Markets
WEN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WEN, ALAB, LXU

December 02, 2025 — 03:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), where a total of 55,913 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.1% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 15,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 44,015 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 2,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,700 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU) options are showing a volume of 2,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 435,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,700 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WEN options, ALAB options, or LXU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

