Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WEN, ALAB, LXU

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 44,015 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 2,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,700 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And LSB Industries, Inc. (Symbol: LXU) options are showing a volume of 2,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of LXU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 435,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,700 underlying shares of LXU. Below is a chart showing LXU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
