Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WBA, RCL, VZ

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 11,340 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 79,947 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 14,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WBA options, RCL options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
