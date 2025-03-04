Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WBA, RCL, VZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total of 102,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 16,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 11,340 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 79,947 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 14,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

