Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VZ, RARE, LULU

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) options are showing a volume of 4,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 447,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 17,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VZ options, RARE options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
