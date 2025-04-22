Markets
VZ

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VZ, RARE, LULU

April 22, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total volume of 123,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 13,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) options are showing a volume of 4,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 447,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 17,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

