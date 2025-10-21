Markets
VST

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VST, HAL, TXN

October 21, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 27,742 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,300 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 85,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 19,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 35,665 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,700 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VST options, HAL options, or TXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

