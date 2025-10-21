Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VST, HAL, TXN

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) options are showing a volume of 85,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 19,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 35,665 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,700 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VST options, HAL options, or TXN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
