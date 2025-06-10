Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VST, DOCU, OUST

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 19,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) saw options trading volume of 9,855 contracts, representing approximately 985,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,800 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
