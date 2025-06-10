Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VST, DOCU, OUST

June 10, 2025 — 03:30 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 28,086 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,600 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 19,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) saw options trading volume of 9,855 contracts, representing approximately 985,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,800 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VST options, DOCU options, or OUST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

