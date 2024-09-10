Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VSCO, DFS, ENVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO), where a total volume of 14,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 4,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,200 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 4,593 contracts, representing approximately 459,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,000 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 18,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,500 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSCO options, DFS options, or ENVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

