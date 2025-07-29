Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VIRT, PG, JNJ

July 29, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Virtu Financial Inc Class A (Symbol: VIRT), where a total volume of 4,176 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 417,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 43,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,300 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 42,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

