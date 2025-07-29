Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VIRT, PG, JNJ

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 43,840 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,300 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 42,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VIRT options, PG options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Information Technology Services Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of AAMI
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IGAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.