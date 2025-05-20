Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VFC, LOW, DLTR

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 12,253 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 19,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 2,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,200 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VFC options, LOW options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding QDTY
JCSE shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.