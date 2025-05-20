Markets
VFC

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VFC, LOW, DLTR

May 20, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total of 41,458 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,900 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 12,253 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 19,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 2,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,200 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

