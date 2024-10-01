News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URI, ADBE, CVX

October 01, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 2,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 253,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $810 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 17,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 40,219 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 7,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,400 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

