Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UNP, ZS, ANF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total volume of 51,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 194.2% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 17,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 52,961 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 171.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 3,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 16,042 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 140.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,800 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNP options, ZS options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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