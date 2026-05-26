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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UNP, ZS, ANF

May 26, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total volume of 51,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 194.2% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 17,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 52,961 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 171.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 3,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 16,042 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 140.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,800 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNP options, ZS options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further UNP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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ZS
ANF

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