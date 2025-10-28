Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, STT, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 252,370 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 322.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 13,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) options are showing a volume of 40,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 189.1% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 20,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 176,589 contracts, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares or approximately 157.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 10,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

