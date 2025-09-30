Markets
UBER

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, AMR, NOW

September 30, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 88,590 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,500 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 142,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,328 contracts, representing approximately 632,800 underlying shares or approximately 45% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $920 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, AMR options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

