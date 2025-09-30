Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, AMR, NOW

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 142,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,328 contracts, representing approximately 632,800 underlying shares or approximately 45% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $920 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, AMR options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
