Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: U, LULU, VRT

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 7,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 34,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,300 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for U options, LULU options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding VTWO
HTLF market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBLI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.