Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: U, LULU, VRT

May 27, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 46,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,700 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 7,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 34,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,300 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for U options, LULU options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Stocks mentioned

U
LULU
VRT

