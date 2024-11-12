News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSN, ENPH, CRM

November 12, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total of 11,802 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,300 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 38,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 26,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSN options, ENPH options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

