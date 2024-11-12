Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSN, ENPH, CRM

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 38,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 26,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSN options, ENPH options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ESGR Videos
CINF Technical Analysis
MIND Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.