Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, MSFT, COST

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 168,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 11,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 19,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 2,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:
