Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, MSFT, COST

June 24, 2025 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.4 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 138.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 123.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 80,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 168,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 11,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 19,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 2,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, MSFT options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

