Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TOST, INTC, QS

July 08, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST), where a total volume of 39,025 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,000 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 565,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 96.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 38,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 227,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 23,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TOST options, INTC options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

