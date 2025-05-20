Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TOL, AVXL, PII

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) options are showing a volume of 3,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 359,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 8,723 contracts, representing approximately 872,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,100 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TOL options, AVXL options, or PII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
