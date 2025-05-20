Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TOL, AVXL, PII

May 20, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total of 7,052 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 705,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) options are showing a volume of 3,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 359,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 8,723 contracts, representing approximately 872,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,100 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

