Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, FANG, OSCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 20,699 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 5,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,800 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 7,869 contracts, representing approximately 786,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,400 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 33,119 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,300 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

