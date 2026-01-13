Markets
TMUS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, FANG, OSCR

January 13, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 20,699 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 5,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,800 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 7,869 contracts, representing approximately 786,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,400 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 33,119 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,300 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, FANG options, or OSCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding LABS
 ECVT market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BHF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding LABS-> ECVT market cap history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BHF-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMUS
FANG
OSCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.