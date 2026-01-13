Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, FANG, OSCR

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 7,869 contracts, representing approximately 786,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,400 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 33,119 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,300 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
