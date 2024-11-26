News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, DASH, TCMD

November 26, 2024 — 03:52 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 15,845 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,200 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 16,738 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tactile Systems Technology Inc (Symbol: TCMD) saw options trading volume of 1,559 contracts, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of TCMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,300 underlying shares of TCMD. Below is a chart showing TCMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

