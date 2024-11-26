Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, DASH, TCMD

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 16,738 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tactile Systems Technology Inc (Symbol: TCMD) saw options trading volume of 1,559 contracts, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of TCMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,300 underlying shares of TCMD. Below is a chart showing TCMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
