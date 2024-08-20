Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TJX, KSS, DJT

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 45,651 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 16,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 32,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,100 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
