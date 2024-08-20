News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TJX, KSS, DJT

August 20, 2024

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total volume of 41,922 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 13,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 45,651 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 16,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 32,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,100 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

