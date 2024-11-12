Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TJX, AVAV, AXSM

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 1,131 contracts, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,100 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 1,832 contracts, representing approximately 183,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 395,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,700 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
