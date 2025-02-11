Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: THC, PZZA, RH

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 10,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,300 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,668 contracts, representing approximately 366,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for THC options, PZZA options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
