Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: THC, PZZA, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC), where a total of 6,878 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 687,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 996,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 10,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,300 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,668 contracts, representing approximately 366,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for THC options, PZZA options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

