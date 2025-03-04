Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TFC, MO, APO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC), where a total volume of 31,900 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of TFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 10,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TFC. Below is a chart showing TFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 35,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 8,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,100 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 16,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

