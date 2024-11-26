Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STZ, ACMR, HCC

ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) options are showing a volume of 6,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 2,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,600 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) options are showing a volume of 4,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 817,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,300 underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.