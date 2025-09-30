Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STNG, RH, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 7,090 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 709,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 8,373 contracts, representing approximately 837,300 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 17,378 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, RH options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

