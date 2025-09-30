Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STNG, RH, AXP

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 8,373 contracts, representing approximately 837,300 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 17,378 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
