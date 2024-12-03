Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STNG, MP, FL

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 24,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,900 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 27,135 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,600 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
