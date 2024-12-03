News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STNG, MP, FL

December 03, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

December 03, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 9,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 941,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.1% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,800 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 24,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,900 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 27,135 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 87.2% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,600 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, MP options, or FL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
