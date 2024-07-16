News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STNE, LMND, NKE

July 16, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE), where a total volume of 34,247 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 20,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 10,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 150,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 12,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STNE options, LMND options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

