Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STNE, LMND, NKE

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 10,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 150,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 12,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
