Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STGW, DELL, IIPR

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 51,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,300 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 3,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 322,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STGW options, DELL options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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