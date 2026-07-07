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Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STGW, DELL, IIPR

July 07, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stagwell Inc (Symbol: STGW), where a total of 10,024 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of STGW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,800 underlying shares of STGW. Below is a chart showing STGW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 51,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,300 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 3,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 322,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STGW options, DELL options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further STGW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

STGW
DELL
IIPR

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