Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SQ, AMT, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 60,964 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024 , with 19,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) options are showing a volume of 20,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,700 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 66,775 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 89.4% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 3,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,200 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

