Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, KMX, AFRM

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 7,452 contracts, representing approximately 745,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,600 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 63,058 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 9,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,500 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
