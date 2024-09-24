News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, KMX, AFRM

September 24, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total volume of 192,910 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 24,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 7,452 contracts, representing approximately 745,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,600 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 63,058 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 9,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,500 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, KMX options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

