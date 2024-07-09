News & Insights

Markets
SOFI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, BLK, WYNN

July 09, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 152,592 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 22,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,455 contracts, representing approximately 245,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,400 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 9,198 contracts, representing approximately 919,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, BLK options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 QGEN Stock Predictions
 APTI Historical Stock Prices
 COMS Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI
BLK
WYNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.