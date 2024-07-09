Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, BLK, WYNN

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,455 contracts, representing approximately 245,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,400 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 9,198 contracts, representing approximately 919,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, BLK options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
