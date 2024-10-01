News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SMG, CR, DJT

October 01, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

October 01, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total of 3,771 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 377,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 731,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) options are showing a volume of 1,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 120,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 69,063 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 3,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,600 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

