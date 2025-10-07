Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SIBN, GM, ZS

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 52,760 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 8,817 contracts, representing approximately 881,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
