Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SIBN, GM, ZS

October 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SI-BONE Inc (Symbol: SIBN), where a total volume of 2,875 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 287,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of SIBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of SIBN. Below is a chart showing SIBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 52,760 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 8,817 contracts, representing approximately 881,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SIBN options, GM options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

