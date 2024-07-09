Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SG, IBM, WAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 10,475 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 16,285 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 7,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 3,655 contracts, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

