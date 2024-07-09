News & Insights

Markets
SG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SG, IBM, WAL

July 09, 2024 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 10,475 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 16,285 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 7,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 3,655 contracts, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SG options, IBM options, or WAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 JLA Historical Stock Prices
 TOLZ Videos
 CVBF Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SG
IBM
WAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.