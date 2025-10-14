Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SANM, TTI, WEN

October 14, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM), where a total of 12,159 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.4% of SANM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 897,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,700 underlying shares of SANM. Below is a chart showing SANM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TTI) options are showing a volume of 25,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.7% of TTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 11,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TTI. Below is a chart showing TTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 70,669 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 98.5% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 33,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SANM options, TTI options, or WEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

