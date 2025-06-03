Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RUN, ASAN, VTLE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN), where a total volume of 197,187 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025 , with 31,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 17,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 3,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,700 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE) saw options trading volume of 8,708 contracts, representing approximately 870,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RUN options, ASAN options, or VTLE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

