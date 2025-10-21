Markets
RTX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RTX, BKNG, WBD

October 21, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total of 38,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.5% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,400 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5400 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 208,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 16,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RTX options, BKNG options, or WBD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

