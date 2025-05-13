Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RPD, BZH, ZM

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) options are showing a volume of 2,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 255,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,400 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 11,436 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
