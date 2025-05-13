Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RPD, BZH, ZM

May 13, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD), where a total volume of 6,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 624,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.8% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 949,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,600 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) options are showing a volume of 2,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 255,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,400 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 11,436 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
